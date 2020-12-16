York County has seven additional COVID-19 deaths, 421 new cases

York County had seven additional deaths linked to COVID-19 as of noon Wednesday, bringing the local death toll to 313, the state Health Department reported.

The county's case total also hit 18,232, an increase of 421 cases from the day prior. There have been 102,605 patients in York County who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.3% of the total 3,086,059 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, there were 10,049 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 519,369. About 58% of patients have recovered. There were also 278 new deaths. The death toll now stands at 13,168.

As of Wednesday, about 16.7 million cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. There were more than 304,000 deaths linked to the disease.

Worldwide, there had been about 73.6 million confirmed cases and more than 1.6 million deaths.

