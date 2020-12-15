York County municipalities declare snow emergencies

Staff report

Some municipalities in York County are declaring snow emergencies ahead of a storm that is forecast to bring a foot of snow to the region Wednesday.

Here's the list:

East Hopewell Township: The township has declared a snow emergency effective from noon on Wednesday until 6 p.m. Thursday.

Hanover: Snow emergency in effect beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Parked cars must be removed from Route 94, Route 194, Route 116, Center Square Quadrants, Ruth Avenue and Locust Street or they will be ticketed and towed at the owner's expense, borough police announced in a news release.

All vehicles driven in the borough during the emergency must have snow tires or chains. Snow and ice must be removed from sidewalks within 24 hours after the snowfall ends or within 10 hours in the downtown business district, police said. For more information, go to www.hanoverboroughpa.gov and click on “Announcements” followed by “Snow Emergency Regulations" or call 717-637-3877.

Northeastern Area: The area covered by Northeastern Area Emergency Management, which is East Manchester Township and Mount Wolf and Manchester boroughs, will be under a snow emergency declaration beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Shrewsbury borough: Shrewsbury borough has declared a snow emergency from 9 a.m. Wednesday until noon Thursday. The emergency means no parking will be allowed on any street in the borough. Sidewalks must be cleared within five hours after the snow ends. Information: 717 235-1666.