State: 10 new deaths linked to COVID-19 in York County

York County had 10 additional deaths linked to COVID-19 as of noon Tuesday, a record-breaking number that brought the death total to 306 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

The daily day-over-day increase in deaths surpassed the previous record on Dec. 1, when there were eight. The county's case total also hit 17,811, an increase of 289 cases since the day prior.

Statewide, there were 9,556 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 509,320 since the outbreak began. About 58% of patients have recovered. There were also 270 new deaths. The death toll now stands at 12,890.

As of Tuesday, about 16.5 million cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. There were more than 300,000 deaths linked to the disease.

Worldwide, there had been about 73 million confirmed cases and more than 1.6 million deaths.

