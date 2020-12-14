York County COVID-19 death toll approaches 300

York County had 1,643 additional COVID-19 cases over a three-day period, pushing the case total to 17,522 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported at noon on Monday.

Of those cases, 465 were reported Saturday, 733 were reported Sunday, and 445 were reported Monday. There were also nine new deaths linked to COVID-19 over the three-day period. The county's overall death toll now stands at 296.

Statewide, there were 29,730 cases over the three-day period, bringing the total to 499,764. There were also 531 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 12,565.

As of Monday, about 16.3 million cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. There were about 300,000 deaths linked to the disease.

Worldwide, there had been about 72.4 million confirmed cases and more than 1.6 million deaths.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.