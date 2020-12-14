Aid available to those in arrears to York Water Co.

Those behind on their water payments are eligible to receive up to $200 in aid toward their bill annually after a state moratorium on utility shut-offs ended last month, York Water Co. announced Monday.

The company's York Water Cares Program, which was initially designed to help low-income customers, also aims to aid those facing short-term financial challenges due to circumstances such as the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.

Although the state once had a moratorium on utility shutoffs due to the pandemic, it expired Nov. 9.

The York Water Cares Program is funded directly through community private, not-for-profit agencies. Those seeking to tap the program must schedule an appointment with a participating agency in their area, a list of which can be obtained from York Water Co.

A current water bill, shut-off notice and proof of income may be required. Applicants must also be able to prove that they have paid, or can pay, 25% of the amount owed.

If approved, the agency can make a contribution of up to $200 toward the water bill's past due amount.

To be eligible for the program, an individual must be a customer of York Water Co., be unable to pair their full water bill, and be at risk of having their water shut off due to non-payment.

Those interested in the program should call 717-845-3601 or email customer.service@yorkwater.com.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.