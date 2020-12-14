SUBSCRIBE NOW
Aid available to those in arrears to York Water Co.

Logan Hullinger
York Dispatch
York Water Co. in York City, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo

Those behind on their water payments are eligible to receive up to $200 in aid toward their bill annually after a state moratorium on utility shut-offs ended last month, York Water Co. announced Monday.

The company's York Water Cares Program, which was initially designed to help low-income customers, also aims to aid those facing short-term financial challenges due to circumstances such as the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.

Although the state once had a moratorium on utility shutoffs due to the pandemic, it expired Nov. 9.

The York Water Cares Program is funded directly through community private, not-for-profit agencies. Those seeking to tap the program must schedule an appointment with a participating agency in their area, a list of which can be obtained from York Water Co.

A current water bill, shut-off notice and proof of income may be required. Applicants must also be able to prove that they have paid, or can pay, 25% of the amount owed.

If approved, the agency can make a contribution of up to $200 toward the water bill's past due amount.

To be eligible for the program, an individual must be a customer of York Water Co., be unable to pair their full water bill, and be at risk of having their water shut off due to non-payment.

Those interested in the program should call 717-845-3601 or email  customer.service@yorkwater.com.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.