4 dead, 4 injured in Quarryville horse and buggy crash

The Associated Press

QUARRYVILLE, Pa. — A crash between a horse and buggy and a dump truck killed four people and injured four others Monday morning, state police said.

The crash happened about 6 miles south of Quarryville in Lancaster County, shortly before 8 a.m., according to state police Trooper Kelly Osborne.

Troopers remained at the scene and said they would release more details later.

More:UPDATE: Winter weather advisory for Monday, 12 inches of snow forecast for Wednesday

Buggies are common in Lancaster County, which hosts a large settlement of Amish, and numerous fatal crashes have been reported over the years. In August, a crash involving a pickup truck and a horse and buggy claimed the life of an Amish teenager and seriously injured three other people.