Police: 62-year-old Hanover woman dies after stepping in front of vehicle

A 62-year-old Hanover woman died after she was struck by a car while trying to cross the street Saturday evening, according to police.

The incident occurred at 6:29 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of York Street, according to news releases from Hanover Borough Police and the York County Coroner's Office.

Alba Castro De Rep stepped in front of a vehicle driven by Matthew Riggleman of Abbottstown, Adams County, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Her death was ruled accidental, the coroner said in a news release.

De Rep was wearing dark clothing and was not using a marked crosswalk at the time of the accident, Hanover Borough Police added.

The 62-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Hanover Borough Police are continuing to investigate.

There will be no autopsy, but routine toxicology tests will be run, according to the coroner's office.

Anybody who witnessed the accident or has information is asked to contact the Hanover Borough Police Department through York County 911 or at 717-637-5575.

