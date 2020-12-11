York County has 7 new COVID-19 deaths, 348 additional cases

York County had seven new deaths linked to COVID-19 as of noon Friday, bringing the death toll to 287 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

The county's case total also hit 15,879, in increase of 348 cases over the day prior. There have been 99,713 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.3% of the total 3,009,510 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, there were 12,745 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 470,034. About 58% of patients have recovered. There were also 225 new deaths. The death toll now stands at 12,235.

The most recent age breakdown of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania was not immediately available.

As of Friday, about 15.6 million cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. There were about 292,000 deaths linked to the disease.

Worldwide, there had been about 69.8 million confirmed cases and nearly 1.6 million deaths.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.