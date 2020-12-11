Spring Garden-area magisterial district judge office temporarily closed for COVID-19

The magisterial district judge office in Spring Garden Township has temporarily closed after a worker there tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, according to the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts.

The 1410 Sixth Ave. office of District Judge Jennifer Clancy will remain closed until it has been cleaned, and until enough staff members are medically cleared to return to work, the AOPC announced Thursday afternoon.

The infected employee last worked there on Monday and followed requirements to wear personal protective equipment and practice social distancing when dealing with the public, according to the state office.

Other York County district judges will handle pressing matters for Clancy's office while it remains closed, the AOPC said.

York County President Commissioner Julie Wheeler told The York Dispatch this week that all county buildings will close to the public starting Monday, Dec. 21 and remain closed through Friday, Jan. 8, to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

County workers will still be on the job, she said, and county offices will reopen to the public on Monday, Jan. 11.

