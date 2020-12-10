York County has 7 new COVID-19 deaths, 581 new cases

York County had seven new deaths linked to COVID-19 as of noon Thursday, bringing the death toll to 280 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

The county's case total also hit 15,531, an increase of 581 cases over the day prior. There have been 99,177 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.3% of the total 2,993,507 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, there were 11,972 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 457,289. About 58% of patients have recovered. There were also 248 new deaths. The death toll now stands at 12,010.

The most recent age breakdown of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania was not immediately available.

As of Thursday, about 15.4 million cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. There were nearly 290,000 deaths linked to the disease.

Worldwide, there had been about 69.1 million confirmed cases and more than 1.5 million deaths.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.