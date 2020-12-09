York County has 6 new COVID-19 deaths, 514 additional cases

York County had six new deaths linked to COVID-19 as of noon Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 273 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

The county's case total also hit 14,950, an increase of 514 cases ove the day prior. There have been 98,287 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.3% of the total 2,972,594 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, there were 8,703 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the case total to 445,317. About 58% of patients have recovered. There were also 220 new deaths. The death toll now stands at 11,762.

The most recent age breakdown of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4

Nearly 3% are ages 5-12

Approximately 5% are ages 13-18

Approximately 12% are ages 19-24

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49

Nearly 22% are ages 50-64

Nearly 20% are ages 65 or older

As of Wednesday, about 15.2 million cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. There were about 286,000 deaths linked to the disease.

Worldwide, there had been about 68.4 million confirmed cases and more than 1.5 million deaths.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.