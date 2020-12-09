Lewisberry to switch police departments to cut costs, official says

Lewisberry is cutting ties with Newberry Township Police Department due to budget constraints and a contract that was out of the borough's price range, officials said.

Starting Jan. 1, Fairview Township Police Department will be taking over service coverage for the municipality. The $6,000 cost difference is what motivated the borough council members to contract with a different agency, said borough manager Yvonne Allard.

"The Newberry Township contract was just out of our price range," Allard said. "We're missing Newberry, and we'll be sad to see them go. It wasn't anything to do with their service — it was purely budgetary."

Borough council members unanimously voted in November to approve a three-year contract with Fairview Township Police. Next year, the borough will pay $19,200 for police services, and that cost will increase 4% annually.

By 2023, the borough will be paying $20,767, according to Allard.

In comparison, Newberry Township Police Department sought $26,892 by the end of the contract.

"It's a large difference when you're talking a small borough," Allard said. "We have the luxury of being in between the townships, so we hope it's a seamless transition."

Newberry Township Police Department has served Lewisberry for 16 years.

Police Chief Steven Lutz said he appreciates the residents of Lewisberry and the connections that were built.

"We thank them for the relationships we've built and fostered over the years," Lutz said. "We value that."

