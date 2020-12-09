Law firm offering pro bono legal services to Black-owned businesses

A Harrisburg-based law firm will offer $50,000 in pro bono legal services to help up to five Black-owned businesses launch or grow, the company announced Wednesday.

The Legal Equity Advancement Program, run by McNees Wallace & Nurick, will accept applications from businesses that are at least 51% Black-owned or Black-controlled and in the early stages of growth until 5 p.m. Friday, according to a news release.

"Many early stage business owners cannot afford the sophisticated legal services that often are necessary to properly launch or grow a business. LEAP acknowledges that this barrier is more severe for Black-owned or -controlled businesses," the release states.

McNees will provide a range of services to selected businesses, including financing, contract negotiations and licensing and permitting. The company will also provide education about certain areas of the law, the release states.

Only businesses in the south-central region of the state are eligible. That includes Dauphin, Cumberland, Perry, Franklin, Adams, York, Lancaster and Lebanon counties.

Those interested can apply for the program on McNees' website here.

Alternatively, a hard copy of the application can be mailed to the company's office at 100 Pine St, Harrisburg, PA 17101.

