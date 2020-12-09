Gov. Wolf tests positive for COVID-19

Gov. Tom Wolf has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now isolating at home, he announced Wednesday.

Wolf said he tested positive during a routine test on Tuesday, and he does not have any symptoms. First lady Frances Wolf has also been tested and is remaining at home as she awaits results, the news release states.

“As this virus rages, my positive test is a reminder that no one is immune from COVID, that following all precautions as I have done is not a guarantee, but it is what we know to be vital to stopping the spread of the disease," Wolf said on Twitter.

In a tweet, Wolf urged Pennsylvanians to wear masks and avoid social gatherings whenever possible.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.