York County has 4 new COVID-19 deaths, 469 new cases

Logan Hullinger

York Dispatch

York County had four new deaths linked to COVID-19 as of noon Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 267 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

The county's case total hit 14,436, an increase of 469 cases over the day prior. There have been 97,890 patients in York County who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.3% of the total 2,959,724 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, there were 10,170 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 436,614. About 57% of patients have recovered. There were also 169 new deaths. The death toll now stands at 11,542.

The most recent age breakdown of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4

Nearly 3% are ages 5-12

Approximately 5% are ages 13-18

Approximately 12% are ages 19-24

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49

Nearly 22% are ages 50-64

Nearly 20% are ages 65 or older

As of Tuesday, nearly 15 million cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. There were about 284,000 deaths linked to the disease.

Worldwide, there had been about 67.8 million confirmed cases and more than 1.5 million deaths.

