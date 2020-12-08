Springettsbury Twp. to get $143K to modernize intersection

Tina Locurto

York Dispatch

Thirteen municipalities across Pennsylvania — including one in York County — were granted funding to improve traffic safety through a program funded by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Springettsbury Township was awarded $143,539 from the Automated Red Light Enforcement program, which will go to modernize the intersection at Haines Road and Eastern Boulevard, according to a news release.

In total, $8.2 million was distributed Monday to the 13 municipalities.

The grants are funded through fines from red light violations at 31 intersections in Philadelphia.

“This program helps communities across the state make important investments in traffic flow and safety,” Gov. Tom Wolf said in a news release. “These improvements complement PennDOT’s ongoing work to improve safety and mobility across Pennsylvania.”

Approximately 123 municipalities across Pennsylvania submitted applications for the grants, totaling just under $40 million in funding requests.

Traffic projects were selected by a committee of eight members who judged applications based on criteria like safety benefits and effectiveness, cost, and local and regional effects, according to the news release.

