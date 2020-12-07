York County has 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 394 additional cases over two days

York County had two new deaths linked to COVID-19 as of noon Monday, bringing the death toll to 263 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

One of the deaths was reported on Sunday, and the other was reported Monday. The county also saw 394 additional cases over the two-day period, which pushed the case total to 13,967.

Of those cases, 272 were reported on Sunday and 122 were reported on Monday.

Statewide, the case total hit 426,444 over the two-day period, an increase of 14,960 cases. There were also 111 new deaths. The death toll now stands at 11,373.

More:Coronavirus pandemic: Here's what York County's data looks like

More:OP-ED: WellSpan officials: Before our hospitals can’t care for one more person

There have been 2,943,283 patients in the state who have tested negative for COVID-19, 97,212 of whom reside in York County.

The most recent age breakdown of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4

Nearly 3% are ages 5-12

Approximately 5% are ages 13-18

Approximately 12% are ages 19-24

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49

Nearly 22% are ages 50-64

Nearly 20% are ages 65 or older

As of Monday, 14.8 million cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. There were about 282,000 deaths linked to the disease.

Worldwide, there had been 67.2 million confirmed cases and more than 1.5 million deaths.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.