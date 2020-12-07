Springetts-area district judge office moving; temporarily closed for COVID-19

The office of Springettsbury Township-area District Judge Barry Bloss Jr. has been temporarily closed after a worker there tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, according to the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts.

It's expected that when the office reopens, it will be at a new location not far from its current location in the county's former Pleasant Acres complex, the AOPC said in a news release on Monday.

Bloss' court is scheduled to move Wednesday to 3568 Concord Road, the AOPC said.

That's in the Meadowlands Business Center, on the south side of Concord Road, according to Bloss.

The magisterial district judge office was temporarily closed after the worker's positive coronavirus test, officials said.

The employee last worked there on Thursday and used personal protective equipment and followed social distancing when interacting with the public, according to the AOPC.

The office will remain closed to the public until enough staff members there are medically cleared to return to work, the AOPC said.

Until then, nearby magisterial district court offices will handle time-sensitive matters for Bloss' office, according to the AOPC.

