Rabbit Transit cuts service routes due to lack of drivers

Rabbit Transit is seeking new drivers after it was forced to reduce its service routes due to a lack of new employee applications.

Bus service routes were reduced in York County starting Sunday, the transportation company announced in a news release.

The company cited challenges associated with COVID-19 as the reason.

"COVID-19 has trickled through our service areas impacting our work force, our riders and much more," the release read. "Reduced staffing creates the need to modify or reduce service, which in turn generates new challenges for riders who rely on Rabbit Transit."

In response to the shortage, Rabbit Transit is seeking full-time drivers for its fixed bus routes.

Interested applicants can apply online by visiting www.rabbittransit.org/jobs/.

