Man missing for three weeks found dead in Lake Redman

Tina Locurto
York Dispatch
A state police trooper diverts traffic on Hess Farm Road near Lake Redman on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. State police said they searched the area but were unable to find Felton-area man Scott A. Baker, who has been missing since Nov. 17, 2020, and who was last seen at William Kain County Park. (Bill Kalina photo)

A man missing for three weeks was found dead by park rangers Saturday morning at Lake Redman, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Scott Baker, 56, of North Hopewell Township, was pronounced dead at 10:09 a.m. Saturday on the shoreline at Lake Redman, along Hess Farm Road in Springfield Township.

Baker's death was ruled a suicide, according to a news release.

Several water, air and K-9 teams initially searched for Baker, who was first reported missing on Nov. 17.

Baker's blue Hyundai Accent with New York plates was found in the Hess Farm Road parking lot of William Kain County Park on Nov. 17, and Baker was last seen there at 9:38 p.m. that night, police have said.

The lot is near the Lake Redman boat launch, police said.

Baker's body was found by park rangers, the coroner said in a news release.

There will be no autopsy. 

