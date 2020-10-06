York County has 46 new cases of COVID-19

York County had 46 new COVID-19 cases as of noon Tuesday, bringing the total to 5,171 since the outbreak began, the state Department of Health reported.

There were no new deaths recorded in York County, keeping the toll at 171.

Statewide, there were 1,036 new positive cases of COVID-19, increasing the total to 165,243. There were 17 new deaths reported in Pennsylvania and the toll now sits at 8,244. Of that, 5,497 have occurred in nursing homes or personal care facilities.

There have been 1,951,992 patients in the state who have tested negative for COVID-19, 62,688 of whom reside in York County.

Nearly 82% of all individuals who have tested positive have recovered, health officials said.

Of the patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 5% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 22% are ages 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 23,380 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,196 cases among employees, for a total of 28,576. Approximately 11,059 of the total cases are in health care workers.

