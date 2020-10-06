State police’s York station temporarily closed after COVID-19 case

State police announced Monday night the York station is temporarily closed for cleaning after a positive COVID-19 test result.

Phone calls for Troop J York were rerouted to the Troop J Lancaster headquarters at 3 p.m. Monday, according to a news release.

It is unclear when the York station will reopen.

Statewide, there are currently eight enlisted and three civilian personnel on leave due to a positive COVID-19 test, state police said. Totals for individual troops or stations will not be released.

Troop J patrol zones and the number of troopers assigned to each zone remain unchanged.

“Each vehicle is equipped with a mobile office that allows troopers to complete reports, access the records management system, and communicate with supervisors, without the need to return to station,” the release said.

York County had four new deaths linked to COVID-19 as of noon Monday, bringing the local death toll to 171 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

The county's case total also hit 5,125, an increase of 18 cases over the day prior.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.