Dover goes online at high school after three positive COVID-19 tests

The Dover Area School District announced Monday three people have tested positive for COVID-19 at the high school, which will be closed for the rest of the week in order to deep clean.

“During this time, there will be no high school athletics or high school extracurricular activities,” school officials stated in a news release.

High school students are scheduled to return to the building Monday, Oct. 12, the release said. In the meantime, they will receive online instruction.

“We have been in contact with the (state) Department of Health all day and worked to identify the specific students and staff that may have been in close contact to any of these individuals,” school officials said.

“The Department of Health will now contact each identified person to determine next steps. If your student has not been identified as a close contact, there is no need for them to quarantine.”

None of the individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 were in the building Monday, the release said.

Other York County school districts that have reported positive cases of COVID-19 include Central York, Dallastown, Hanover Public, Northeastern, Northern York, Red Lion, South Western, Southern York, Spring Grove Area, West Shore, West York, York City and York Suburban.

