YWCA York's Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event going virtual this year

The 11th annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event is going virtual this year.

YWCA York’s biggest fundraiser, which benefits victim services in York County, will be held Oct 8 to 10.

The walk invites individuals and teams to walk a mile in high heels, or any shoes, to stand up against gender violence. Participants are being asked to share photos of “Walking the Walk” on social media by using #YorkWAM2020.

Women also are invited to join the cause and raise funds as sister walkers.

“How it’s going to work is individuals and teams will register to do the walk and the beauty of it being virtual is that folks can do it however they want,” Heather Seton, chief services officer for the YWCA, said Friday. “It’s just not for men and boys anymore. We made it a gender-inclusive walk a couple years ago.

“Individuals don’t have to do it in heels if they don’t want to. They don’t have to walk the scary public streets of York City if they don’t want to. They can do this in a way that’s comfortable for them.”

Seton said several hundred people participated in last year’s event that raised more than $80,000.

“We are asking people to still get sponsors and to raise money for awareness and for advocacy around the issues,” Seton said. “We’re always in dire need of these contributions. That’s particularly true this year because of so many things we are dealing with that are abnormal, including the COVID issue.

“You can help us whether you’re walking a mile or if you’re just walking around the block.”

To register for this year’s virtual walk, download event posters or make a donation to support the cause, visit www.ywcayork.org.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8