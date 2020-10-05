York County has 4 new deaths linked to COVID-19, 18 new cases

York County had four new deaths linked to COVID-19 as of noon Monday, bringing the death toll to 171 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

The county's case total also hit 5,125, an increase of 18 cases over the day prior. There have been 62,359 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.2% of the total 1,940,952 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, there were 672 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the total to 164,207. About 82% of patients have recovered. There were also 11 new deaths. The death toll now stands at 8,227.

York County ranked 15th in its COVID-19 case count per 100,000 people between Sept. 25 and Oct. 1, according to the most recent statistics made available by the state Health Department.

York's cases per 100,000 during that time period came in at 55.5 The county's infection rate ranked 22nd in the state at 3.9%.

The county also averaged 67.6 hospitalizations during that time period, according to state data.

The are currently 79 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in York County, 10 of whom are on ventilators. There are 110 ventilators available.

The following percentage of beds are available: About 19% of adult ICU beds; 9.8% of surgical or medical beds; 78.9% of pediatric beds; and 27.6% of airborne isolation beds.

There are no pediatric ICU beds available.

Both figures mark decreases from the last seven-day period documented by the state, where between Sept. 18 and Sept. 24 the case count per 100,000 people and infection rates were 75.4 and 5.2%, respectively.

The complete age breakdown of those who have tested positive in Pennsylvania is as follows, according to the state health department:

1% are ages 0-4

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12

Nearly 5% are ages 13-18

Nearly 14% are ages 19-24

Nearly 36% are ages 25-49

Nearly 21% are ages 50-64

Nearly 22% are ages 65 or older

As of Monday morning, more than 7.4 million cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Deaths linked to the disease surpassed 209,000.

Worldwide, there were 35.2 million confirmed cases and more than 1 million deaths.

