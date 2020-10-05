York City Council members blast Helfrich's handling of top cop's departure

Three members of York City Council on Monday panned Mayor Michael Helfrich's over "extremely disappointing" handling of the city police commissioner's resignation, alleging he has completely left them in the dark.

Hours earlier, Helfrich in a Facebook video pleaded with residents to be patient as he and outgoing Police Commissioner Osborne "Moe" Robinson III "try and figure out what our departure from each other looks like," citing potential non-disclosure issues.

The mayor announced this past week Robinson would be leaving after less than a year in the position. No reasoning for the resignation has been given, and City Council members say they haven't been briefed on the matter.

"I heard about Commissioner Robinson’s resignation from a phone call received from a constituent," wrote Council member Edquina Washington in a statement released Monday. "The lack of communication exhibited by the Mayor and the administration about this situation is extremely disappointing.”

Washington is the chair of the city's Police & Fire Committee.

Council members Lou Rivera and Judy A. Ritter-Dickson also were included in the email statement, which criticized Helfrich for what they say is a lack of transparency.

"It is sad when I have to hear about what’s going on in city government through rumors, social media and citizen phone calls," Rivera wrote. "Council and our citizens deserve answers."

"Council remains just as much in the dark about this situation as the community," Ritter-Dixon wrote.

Earlier Monday, Helfrich said that there's still not much he can say about Robinson's pending departure, pleading with the public to remain patient as he and Robinson hash out details and navigate potential non-disclosure issues.

He added that the news of Robinson's departure "got out ahead of time."

"I don’t ask you to trust me very often personally, but trust me on this," Helfrich said. "I think we have a solution in place, and things are going to get a lot better."

Helfrich did not immediately respond to inquiries requesting comment following the council members' criticisms.

Council President Henry Nixon did not respond Monday to requests for comment.

Last week, however, Nixon was vocal in his criticisms of Robinson, a Black man, claiming Robinson allegedly denied a number of various training requests for officers.

He also said Robinson brought in consultants who worked for Baltimore City Police at the same time Robinson worked there and that he was advised the consultants have questionable backgrounds.

"When he was appointed, I was very hopeful. I was very pleased we would have an African-American commissioner," Nixon said. "As time went on, I became more and more disenchanted with him, for his disdain for council … (and) his bad attitude."

Two days later, Rivera called for Nixon to resign from his post as council president, saying he spoke on the matter too soon.

"His (Nixon's) comments, coming on the heels of racial tension, protests and rallies, disqualifies him from being a leader that represents the majority of this community," Rivera wrote in a statement.

Nixon, a white man, has said he didn't find his remarks to be divisive.

Although short-lived, Robinson's tenure overlapped with nationwide racial unrest that also left a mark in York City.

Robinson was active and vocal during local protests, speaking directly to protesters about his own experiences with discrimination as a Black man.

The former commissioner was said to be hand-picked by former Police Chief Troy Bankert and joined the force as its top cop in January. He previously served as Reading's deputy police chief.

Before that, he rose to the rank of colonel in the Baltimore City Police Department.

Helfrich last week tapped City Police Capt. Daniel Aikey to serve as acting chief of the York City Police Department until a replacement is found.

"Things are going to get a lot better, and get better really quickly here," Helfrich said on Monday.

