IT outage affects online voter registration, other state agency services

The state Office of Administration is working to resolve an IT hardware issue that is affecting access to online voter registration and other online services in several state agencies.

The outage, which was first reported at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, is affecting services at the departments of State, Revenue and Human Services and the Liquor Control Board, according to a news release.

“We are working around the clock with our vendors to bring services back online as quickly as possible and will continue to do so until operations are fully restored,” said Secretary of Administration Michael Newsome in the release.

Technicians identified the cause as "equipment failure" at a data center. Plans for recovery are in progress.

The issue did not stem from any malicious physical or cyber activity, and no loss of data has occurred, according to the release.

"In the meantime, the affected agencies are working to activate their continuity plans and provide additional information to customers of the impacted services," Newsome said.

