Coroner: Snyder County man dies 13 days after two-vehicle crash in Adams County

A Snyder County man died at York Hospital 13 days after a two-vehicle crash in Adams County, the York County coroner announced Sunday.

Stephen Miller, 78, of Middleburg, died at 2:07 p.m. Thursday, the coroner said.

Miller was driving at 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 18 in in the area of Gun Club and East Berlin Roads. He lost control of his vehicle, rolled over and impacted a second car in the crash, the release stated.

Miller was transported to York Hospital, where he had received therapeutic intervention for 13 days before dying Thursday afternoon, according to the release.

