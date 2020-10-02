York County has 2 new deaths linked to COVID-19, cases surpass 5,000

York County had two new deaths linked to COVID-19 as of noon Friday, bringing the death toll to 161 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

The county also had 37 additional COVID-19 cases, pushing the case total to 5,008. There have been 60,964 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.2% of the total 1,904,971 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, the case total hit 161,284, an increase of 1,161 over the day prior. About 82% of patients have recovered. There were also 19 new deaths. The death toll now stands at 8,179.

More:Coronavirus pandemic: Here's what York County's data looks like

More:Trump campaign sues Philadelphia over mail-in voting offices

York County ranked fifth in its COVID-19 case count per 100,000 people between Sept. 18 and Sept. 24, according to the most recent statistics made available by the state Health Department.

York's cases per 100,000 during that time period came in at 75.4, behind only Centre, Northumberland, Snyder and Blair counties.

The county's infection rate ranked seventh in the state at 5.2.

Both figures mark decreases from the last seven-day period documented by the state, where between Sept. 11 and Sept. 17 the case count per 100,000 people and infection rates were 85.2 and 7.8%, respectively.

The complete age breakdown of those who have tested positive in Pennsylvania is as follows, according to the state health department:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12

Nearly 5% are ages 13-18

Approximately 13% are ages 19-24

Nearly 36% are ages 25-49

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64

Nearly 22% are ages 65 or older

As of Friday morning, more than 7.2 million cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Deaths linked to the disease surpassed 208,000.

Worldwide, there were 34.3 million confirmed cases and more than 1 million deaths.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.