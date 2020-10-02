Bear hitches ride atop garbage truck in Carbon County

A black bear decided to hitch a ride as a garbage truck was making its rounds Wednesday morning in Carbon County.

Kidder Township Police shared photos on Facebook of the large bear atop the county waste vehicle.

Officers said the bear made it to the police station before getting off the truck.

"He did make it down safe," police reported. "The truck backed to the tree and he made his way down. All is good!"

Kidder Township Officer Vincent Murrow told WNEP-TV bear complaints are up in that area this year.

