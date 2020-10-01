York County has 30 new cases of COVID-19, statewide cases surpass 160K

York County had 30 additional cases of COVID-19 as of noon Thursday, pushing the case total to 4,971 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department.

Statewide, the case total hit 160,123, an increase of 1,156 over the day prior. About 82% of patients have recovered. There were also 18 new deaths. The death toll now stands at 8,160.

There were no new deaths reported in York County, leaving the death toll at 159.

There have been 1,889,639 patients in the state who have tested negative for COVID-19, 60,534 of whom reside in York County.

York County ranked fifth in its COVID-19 case count per 100,000 people between Sept. 18 and Sept. 24, according to the most recent statistics made available by the state Health Department.

York's cases per 100,000 during that time period came in at 75.4, behind only Centre, Northumberland, Snyder and Blair counties.

The county's infection rate ranked seventh in the state at 5.2.

Both figures mark decreases from the last seven-day period documented by the state, where between Sept. 11 and Sept. 17 the case count per 100,000 people and infection rates were 85.2 and 7.8%, respectively.

The complete age breakdown of those who have tested positive in Pennsylvania is as follows, according to the state health department:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12

Nearly 5% are ages 13-18

Approximately 13% are ages 19-24

Nearly 36% are ages 25-49

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64

Nearly 22% are ages 65 or older

As of Thursday morning, about 7.2 million cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Deaths linked to the disease surpassed 207,000.

Worldwide, there were more than 34 million confirmed cases and more than 1 million deaths.

