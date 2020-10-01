York City Council president should surrender post following comments, member says

York City Council member Lou Rivera on Thursday demanded that Henry Nixon resign his presidency of the City Council following comments Rivera called "prejudicial" about outgoing police Commissioner Osborne "Moe" Robinson III.

"His (Nixon's) comments, coming on the heels of racial tension, protests and rallies, disqualifies him from being a leader that represents the majority of this community," Rivera wrote Thursday in a statement.

Rivera was reacting to comments Nixon made Tuesday after Mayor Michael Helfrich said Robinson would resign less than a year into his tenure.

"When he was appointed I was very hopeful. I was very pleased we would have an African-American commissioner," Nixon, a white man, said Tuesday night. "As time went on, I became more and more disenchanted with him, for his disdain for council … (and) his bad attitude."

Nixon was first elected to council in 2009 and has served as president since 2018.

He has been known to spar with Helfrich and his administration in public, offering what has been the strongest example of bad blood between the mayor and council.

And Nixon didn't hold back Tuesday from listing a litany of issues he had with Robinson following the police commissioner's resignation.

Rivera, though, specifically took issues with with the fact Nixon commented on an "extremely sensitive situation prior to getting all the facts," with the council president citing recent allegations, he said.

Nixon on Tuesday criticized Robinson, a Black man, for allegedly denying a number of various training requests for officers.

He also said Robinson brought in consultants who worked for Baltimore City Police at the same time Robinson worked there, and that he was advised the consultants have questionable backgrounds.

On Thursday, Nixon rebuffed Rivera's demand that he cede his position as City Council president.

“I’ve always tried to do my very best for the public,” Nixon said. “That’s the reason I ran in the first place.”

City officials have not given a reason for Robinson's departure and the former commissioner has not responded to multiple inquiries for comment.

His tenure as police commissioner, although short-lived, took place amid nationwide racial unrest that also left a mark in York City.

Robinson was active and vocal during local protests, speaking directly to protesters about his own experiences with discrimination as a Black man.

The former commissioner was said to be hand-picked by former Police Chief Troy Bankert and joined the force as its top cop in January. He previously served as Reading's deputy police chief.

Before that, he rose to colonel in the Baltimore City Police Department.

Helfrich on Wednesday named York City Police Capt. Daniel Aikey acting chief of the York City Police Department until a replacement is found.

