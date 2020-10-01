Broken water pipe at York County Prison fixed, county says

A broken water pipe at York County Prison cut off running water to a section of the facility from Wednesday night until Thursday afternoon, according to a county official.

A pipe that services an older area of the prison broke about 10 p.m. Wednesday, York County spokesperson Mark Walters said.

About 375 inmates were left without running water, and toilet-flushing was affected, he confirmed.

Prison officials dispensed fresh water for those inmates, Walters said.

The broken pipe was fixed by about 2 p.m. Thursday, he said, and things are back to normal for the affected inmates.

Walters said he was unaware of any COVID-19-related issues arising in relation to the broken water pipe.

Officers brought back: In mid-September, county officials said that 15 full-time and 12 part-time corrections officers who had been furloughed were being brought back on an as-needed basis to help the prison in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Sept. 9, 222 York County Prison inmates had tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began and 93 have recovered, according to York County President Commissioner Julie Wheeler.

She said 1,577 tests have been administered, with 1,355 negative results, and noted that some inmates have been tested multiple times.

"We do have a lot of tests coming back, so that is why we’re seeing some high numbers," Wheeler has said. "We need to make sure we are providing attention to those inmates who tested positive and give them the medical assistance they need."

The prison is located along Concord Road in Springettsbury Township.

