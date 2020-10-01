Bench warrant issued for suspended Lancaster County funeral director, report says

Staff Report

An arrest warrant has been issued for suspended Lancaster County funeral director Andrew T. Scheid after he failed to attend a preliminary hearing last week, LancasterOnline.com reported.

Magisterial District Judge Denise Commins issued the bench warrant and canceled the hearing for a criminal charge of writing a bad check.

Scheid had not surrendered to authorities as of Wednesday afternoon.

He was charged in August with four felony counts of tampering with public records and four misdemeanor counts of abuse of a corpse in another incident, and recently waived a preliminary hearing on those charges.

The incidents occurred in December 2019 and January 2020 at the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home in Manor Township, Lancaster Township.

Four bodies recovered on Jan. 14 from the funeral home had been there for several days without being embalmed, sealed or refrigerated, and were in advanced stages of decomposition, according to investigators.

