Beaver Street closings slated for two events in York City this weekend

Portions of Beaver Street in York City will be closed on Friday and Saturday because of the city's First Friday and Oktoberfest events.

The first block of North Beaver Street will be closed Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. to make room for First Friday vendors, according to a city news release. Activities will also be held in Continental Square and Cherry Lane.

Then, on Saturday, the first block of South Beaver Street will be closed from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. for Oktoberfest

The city expects a large number of participants for both events and urges motorists to take extra precautions when traveling in the areas, the release states.

