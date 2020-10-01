'A rough season': Holiday nonprofits struggling to meet increased demand for toys, other necessities

Nonprofit organizations that focus on holiday charity work are making major shifts and adjustments in anticipation of an increased demand from families.

Groups like The Salvation Army and Toys for Tots are starting earlier than usual to gather more resources and campaign for donations to assist more families who have been hurt financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials said it hasn't been easy.

"I absolutely believe that people will request more toys given the layoffs with COVID," said Robin Greer, the warehouse manager for Toys for Tots of York County. "That's why we need to start pushing early to get the funds in."

While traditionally, Toys for Tots has collected the majority of toys from collection boxes often found in grocery stores and other public places, many businesses are now declining to accept those boxes in fear of COVID-19, Greer said.

Instead, Toys for Tots is requesting financial contributions from those who wish to donate. Officials with the organization will then purchase toys to ship directly to its warehouse to avoid any unnecessary contact.

Though still early, organization leaders worry the demand will exceed the supply.

"We still don't have enough (toys) for everybody in York County, that's for sure," said Dean Van Zanardi, the local coordinating officer for Toys for Tots. "It's going to be a rough season."

Last year, Toys for Tots of York County provided families with more than 26,000 toys, and Greer said she expect that number to double this year.

Monetary donations to Toys for Tots of York County can be made either through the organization's website or by mailing a check to P.O. Box 7313, York PA 17404.

Likewise, The Salvation Army of York is expecting an increase in demand from families during the holiday season, but officials there worry they won't be able to fulfill that need, said Major Thomas Babbitt, area coordinator and corps officer.

"We hope we're going to be able to meet the need, (but) with anticipated income down and need up, it'll be harder than ever," Babbitt said.

Christmas at The Salvation Army will be organized differently this year, too. Online applications for Christmas assistance will replace walk-in appointments and can be completed through the Salvation Army website.

Additionally, the organization's toy distribution will be extended from two to five days, Babbitt said.

The types of donations being accepted have also changed. For instance, The Salvation Army will not accept stuffed animals this year due to them being difficult to properly disinfect.

Items like new, unwrapped toys, coats, hats, gloves and scarves can be dropped off at The Salvation Army from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at 50 E. King St.

In addition to changes made for the types of donations accepted, Babbitt said he expects the organization's Red Kettle Campaign will be different this year as well, with fewer locations allowing the kettles and and fewer donations because people will avoid in-person shopping.

Monetary donations can be made through The Salvation Army of York's website.

"We're already seeing an increased need in the other services we offer," Babbitt said. "We are anticipating a much bigger need this year."

