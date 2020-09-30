York County food inspections: One still out of compliance after follow-up

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Below is a list of establishments that were inspected Sept. 17 to Sept. 24:

OUT OF COMPLIANCE

Inspected Sept. 22

(Follow-up inspection from Sept. 8, when it also was out of compliance)

Dunkin’, 105 Glen Drive, East Manchester Township

o Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready to eat potentially hazardous foods such as brewed green tea without documentation to verify disposition of food.

o Ceiling vents directly over ice machine observed to have heavy accumulation of static dust.

o Ice machine deflector plate, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

o Utensils observed in the handwash sink, indicating uses other than handwashing.

o The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions.

o Food dispensing utensil in bulk dry food observed stored in the food and not with handle above the top of the food and the container.

o Scoop being stored in the ice machine with handle touching and/or buried beneath the ice.

o Observed counter/table tops, shelving equipment with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces.

o Observed food splatter, crumbs, debris and dirt on most surfaces in the front area of the food facility.

IN COMPLIANCE

Inspected Sept. 24

Broadway Crab Shack, LLC, Hanover

Hana Express, Hanover

Happy Rambler Motorcycle Club, Hanover

Rose’s Pizza & Restaurant, Conewago Township

Inspected Sept. 23

Genova’s Go To Hanover, Penn Township

Weis, Hanover

Inspected Sept. 22

Co’s Meats, Fairview Township

Five Guys, Penn Township

Hissho Sushi at Giant, Carroll Township

Rutter’s, Loganville

Starlight Diner, Hanover (Follow-up inspection from Sept. 1, when it was out of compliance)

Tru by Hilton York, Manchester Township

Inspected Sept. 18

Alliance Fire and Rescue Services (Fireside at the Fiddlers), Chanceford Township

Dallastown Area Middle School, York Township

Dallastown Elementary School, Dallastown

Red Lion Bowling Center, Red Lion

Inspected Sept. 17

Alliance Fire and Rescue Services (Union Station), Felton

Jean’s Funnel Cake, Windsor Township

