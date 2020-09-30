Two teenagers die in Dauphin County house fire

Two teenagers died in a fire Tuesday in Dauphin County that involved multiple homes, state police said.

Troopers on Wednesday identified the 18-year-old victim as Logan Aaron Michell, but did not identify the 17-year old female victim.

About 3 a.m. Tuesday, fire departments were dispatched to a three-alarm house fire at 131 E. Market Street, Williamstown, Dauphin County. The fire spread to both sides of the building.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, the release said. Four adults and six children were displaced.

