Surge in sales adds to gun rights debate in Pennsylvania, report says

Staff Report

A rally in support of Second Amendment rights was held Tuesday on the Capitol steps in Harrisburg, WHTM-TV reported.

A surge in gun sales this year during the COVID-19 pandemic has added a new layer to the gun rights debate.

“There’s been an 80% surge in gun sales and 139% surge in ammo sales,” said state Rep. Stephanie Borowicz, R-Centre/Clinton.

Adam Garber, with Ceasefire PA, pointed said increased gun sales has led to some unfortunate consequences.

“What we’re now seeing is the violence that follows from that,” he said. “We’re seeing homicide rates increase, calls to domestic and suicide hotlines increase across the state of Pennsylvania.”

