York County has 2 new deaths linked to COVID-19

York County had two new deaths linked to COVID-19 as of noon Tuesday, pushing the death toll to 158 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

The county case total also hit 4,891, an increase of 40 over the day before. There have been 59,609 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.2% of the total 1,866,761 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, there were 988 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 157,814. About 81% of patients have recovered. There were also 16 new deaths. The death toll is now 8,123.

York County ranked fifth in its COVID-19 case count per 100,000 people between Sept. 18 and Sept. 24, according to the most recent statistics made available by the state Health Department.

York's cases per 100,000 during that time period came in at 75.4, behind only Centre, Northumberland, Snyder and Blair counties.

The county's infection rate ranked seventh in the state at 5.2.

Both figures mark decreases from the last seven-day period documented by the state, where between Sept. 11 and Sept. 17 the case count per 100,000 people and infection rates were 85.2 and 7.8%, respectively.

The complete age breakdown of those who have tested positive in Pennsylvania is as follows, according to the state health department:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12

Nearly 5% are ages 13-18

Approximately 13% are ages 19-24

Nearly 36% are ages 25-49

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64

Nearly 22% are ages 65 or older

As of Tuesday morning, more than 7.1 million cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Deaths linked to the disease surpassed 205,000.

Worldwide, there were 33.4 million confirmed cases and more than 1 million deaths.

