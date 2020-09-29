Former Republican Pa. governor will cast vote for Biden, report says

Staff Report

Former Pennsylvania Republican Gov. Tom Ridge announced Sunday he will cast his vote for Democrat Joe Biden in the Nov. 3 election, PennLive.com reported.

Ridge, also the first U.S. Homeland Security secretary under President George W. Bush, said it will mark the first time he has ever voted for a Democrat for president, but said in this election, "It's time to put country over party."

Ridge’s endorsement of Biden drew a stern response from Trump campaign spokesperson Rachel Lee. Trump is a Republican.

“Tom Ridge endorsing a Democrat is not news but expected at this point,” she said. “Pennsylvania voters care more about rebooting the economy and protecting their jobs, which is what President Donald Trump is doing.”

Trump and Biden will hold their first presidential debate Tuesday night in Cleveland.

