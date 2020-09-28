York County's 'marrying mayor' officiates 4,000th wedding

York County's “marrying mayor” on Sunday reached a milestone.

Robb Green, formerly the mayor of Jefferson Borough and York County's controller, officiated his 4,000th wedding on Sunday afternoon.

The wedding between Victoria Wagner and Nick Horan, both of West York, was held outside at Stone Mill Inn, 305 S. Broad St., in Hallam.

It was the first marriage for both Wagner, 30, and Horan, 31, and the couple was happy to be part of Green’s milestone.

“It’s incredible,” Wagner said. “I had no idea it was that many weddings. Four thousand is a crazy number. Good for him. It’s something special."

Green, 73, was recommended by both her mother and a friend, whose mother's wedding he also officiated, Wagner said.

Green officiated his first wedding in September 1996, and said he enjoys being known as the "marrying mayor."

He served as Jefferson's mayor from 1994 until 2010.

“I do weddings for all walks of people in life and I love doing them,” he said. “It’s a great feeling to be there for the best time in a person’s life.”

Green said he has officiated weddings in various places, including next to a Ferris wheel, next to a hot air balloon, in a junkyard and on a lake, just to name a few.

“I did a wedding at a junkyard in Paradise Township where the groom’s father was restricted to a trailer with ALS,” Green said. “I did the wedding on top of a flatbed truck in order for him to see the couple from his trailer.

“I also did a wedding over at Codorus State Park on the lake. That one scared me because they were between thunderstorms," he said.

Green's business has finally started to pick up after being slowed for months by the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of his weddings are being held outdoors.

“At the very beginning of the year, it was extremely slow,” Green said. “Since July, it’s picked up because people have seen that the virus is going to, unfortunately, continue for a while. They don’t want to wait anymore, they want to create their family.”

Green said he officiated nine weddings on Valentine’s Day in 2001. He was scheduled to officiate seven weddings this past weekend.

“My weddings are done mostly through word of mouth,” said Green of his marketing. “It’s a great opportunity to meet people."

He also has a website, marryingmayor.com.

“I always tell couples there is no set fee for me. I really depend on the generosity of the people,” Green said.

