York County has 67 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

York County had 67 new cases of COVID-19 as of noon Monday, pushing the case total to 4,851 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

Of those cases, 44 were reported Sunday and 23 were reported Monday. There were no new deaths linked to COVID-19 during that time period, leaving the death toll at 156.

Statewide, there were 1,594 new cases during the two-day period, bringing the total to 156,826. About 82% of patients have recovered. There were also seven new deaths. The death toll now sits at 8,107.

There have been 1,855,491 patients who have tested negative for COVID-19 in the state, 59,261 of whom reside in York County.

More:Pa.'s flawed death reporting system fueled COVID-19 data spikes, mistrust

More:Coronavirus pandemic: Here's what York County's data looks like

The complete age breakdown of those who have tested positive in Pennsylvania is as follows, according to the state health department:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12

Nearly 5% are ages 13-18

Approximately 13% are ages 19-24

Approximately 36% are ages 25-49

Nearly 22% are ages 50-64

Nearly 22% are ages 65 or older

As of Monday morning, more than 7.1 million cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Deaths linked to the disease surpassed 204,000.

Worldwide, there were 33.2 million confirmed cases and 999,000 deaths.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.