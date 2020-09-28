Stewartstown CROP Hunger Walk planned virtually this year

Stewartstown's annual CROP Hunger Walk will be held virtually this year due to ongoing concerns for health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the virtual approach, participants of the event on Saturday, Oct. 17, will be asked to walk in their own neighborhoods on their own time, according to a news release.

Typically, the CROP Walk invites community members to come together to walk as a group to raise money in the fight to end hunger and poverty, organizers said.

This year, teams are encouraged to walk between 1 and 3 p.m. on Oct. 17, but participants can also choose an earlier time and date that better fits their schedule, the release states.

Interested individuals can sign up to walk or to support an existing team at www.crophungerwalk.org/stewartstownpa/.

Last year, 36 walkers raised $4,749 for the Stewartstown CROP Walk, according to the news release.

"All funds raised help end hunger and poverty through long-term sustainable approaches to significantly reduce or eliminate hunger," the release states.

The Mason-Dixon Community Services food pantry in Delta will receive 25% of the funds that are raised through the Stewartstown walk.

The York County CROP Walk is scheduled virtually on Sunday, Oct. 11.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.