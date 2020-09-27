North Hopewell Twp. bridge to close Oct. 1 for maintenance work

A bridge on Ridge View Road in North Hopewell Township is scheduled to close Thursday for maintenance work.

The bridge, which spans the East Branch of the Codorus Creek between Swamp Hollow Lane and Swamp Road at the Springfield Township line, will be closed beginning Thursday for three to five weeks, PennDOT said in a news release.

The contractor will place a concrete jacket footer around the pier and abutment. A detour will be in place using Main Street/Susquehanna Trail, Route 214 (Dunkard Valley Road) and Swamp Road.

JD Eckman Inc., of Atglen, Chester County, is the prime contractor of the $6.4 million contract, the release said.

