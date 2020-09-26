Three Mile Island radiation monitoring will continue after Exelon pulls back, report says

Staff Report

State regulators will continue off-site monitoring of radiation from Three Mile Island, which could provide early warning of a possible hazardous leak, when Exelon pulls back from its emergency planning duties in January, PennLive.com reported.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission last month allowed Exelon to reduce its responsibility for both units, including funding to various local governments.

The company owns Unit 1, but was put in charge of emergency planning for both, including Unit 2, which partially melted down in 1979.

Jamar Thrasher, a spokesman for the state Department of Environmental Protection, said Friday the agency has a statutory requirement to maintain environmental and emergency response programs.

“We will not reduce either in the short term,” he said.

