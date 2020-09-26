Saturday update: York County has three new COVID-19 deaths, 32 additional cases

York County has three new deaths linked to COVID-19 as of noon Saturday, pushing the total to 156 since the pandemic began, the state Health Department reported.

The county had 32 additional cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 4,784. Statewide, there were 1,029 new positive cases, increasing the total to 155,232.

There were 22 new deaths reported in Pennsylvania and the toll now sits at 8,103. Of that, 5,430 have occurred in nursing homes or personal care facilities.

More:A different challenge every day: Mom of COVID-19-positive teen shares story

More:York City 'discourages' Trunk or Treat due to COVID-19

More:Trump rallies flout virus rules, Pennsylvania governor warns

There have been 1,830,292 patients in the state who have tested negative for COVID-19, 58,168 of whom reside in York County.

Nearly 82% of all individuals who have tested positive have recovered, health officials said.

Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 22,680 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,988 cases among employees, for a total of 27,668. Approximately 10,595 of the total cases are in health care workers.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.