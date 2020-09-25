SUBSCRIBE NOW
VP Pence will host debate watch party in Lancaster County, report says

Staff Report
FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, file photo, Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a campaign event on the grounds of Kuharchik Construction, Inc., in Exeter, Pa. Labor Day kicks off the unofficial start to fall election campaign. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Vice President Mike Pence will return to Lancaster County Tuesday and host a presidential debate watch party, PennLive.com reported.

The "Make America Great Again!" event will be held at 7 p.m. at Meadow Spring Farm in Lititz. Doors will open at 5 p.m.

President Donald Trump, a Republican, and Democratic challenger Joe Biden will hold their first of three debates Tuesday night in Cleveland, ahead of the Nov. 3 election. 

