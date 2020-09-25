VP Pence will host debate watch party in Lancaster County, report says

Staff Report

Vice President Mike Pence will return to Lancaster County Tuesday and host a presidential debate watch party, PennLive.com reported.

The "Make America Great Again!" event will be held at 7 p.m. at Meadow Spring Farm in Lititz. Doors will open at 5 p.m.

President Donald Trump, a Republican, and Democratic challenger Joe Biden will hold their first of three debates Tuesday night in Cleveland, ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

