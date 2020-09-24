York County has 3 new deaths linked to COVID-19, 44 new cases

York County had three new deaths linked to COVID-19 as of noon Thursday, pushing the death toll to 152 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

The county's case total also hit 4,650, an increase of 44 since the day prior. There have been 57,328 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.2% of the total 1,803,470 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, there were 853 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 153,397. About 81% of patients have recovered.

There were also 17 additional deaths in the state. The death toll now stands at 8,079.

York County ranked second in its COVID-19 case count per 100,000 people between Sept. 11 and Sept. 17, according to the most recent statistics made available by the state health department.

York's cases per 100,000 during that time period came in at 85.2, behind only Centre County's 322.5 cases.

The county's infection rate also ranked third in the state at 7.8%, falling behind Centre and Indiana counties, which had infection rates of 12.1% and 11.6%, respectively.

On Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf listed York County as one of 10 counties in the state with "concerning" positivity rates.

State officials are expected to begin discussions with local school officials in the two hardest hit counties, Centre and Indiana, about what can be done to slow the spread of COVID-19, Wolf said in a news release.

Statewide positivity rates have declined in recent weeks.

The complete age breakdown of those who have tested positive in Pennsylvania is as follows, according to the state health department:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12

Approximately 4% are ages 13-18

Approximately 13% are ages 19-24

Approximately 36% are ages 25-49

Nearly 22% are ages 50-64

Nearly 22% are ages 65 or older

As of Thursday morning, more than 6.9 million cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Deaths linked to the disease surpassed 201,000.

Worldwide, there were 31.9 million confirmed cases and 977,000 deaths.

