York County food inspections: Three out of compliance

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

More:York County food inspections: 29 findings for this restaurant

More:York County food inspections: One restaurant out of compliance

Below is a list of establishments that were inspected Aug. 24 to Sept. 8:

OUT OF COMPLIANCE

Inspected Sept. 8

Aye Ryze, 380 W. Market St., York City

o Food employees observed in grill area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers.

o Observed clean single service equipment, utensils, linens stored in market stand area directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor.

o Observed single-service, single-use articles stored on prep table which were not in the original protective package.

o A food employee was observed touching a ready to eat food with bare hands.

o Shelves underneath grill unit observed extremely dirty to sight and touch.

o The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

o Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible.

o Observed dirty dishes to be mixed with clean ones.

o Paper towels were not available at the hand wash sink in the stand area.

Dunkin’ Donuts, 105 Glen Drive, East Manchester Township

o The person in charge does not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

o Green tea and green tea dispenser liner dated for expiration on 9/4/2020 are in use at time of inspection. Tea was disposed.

o Food contact surfaces are not clean to sight and touch. 1. Areas of beverage and condiment dispensers directly over open product while dispensing 2. Ice machine deflector plate 3. Pan supports, interior frame and condenser vents, hood of Bain Marie in which foods are stored uncovered. 4. Measuring cups and storage unit. 5. Single use lids and storage unit 6. Food containers stored as clean 7. Interior surfaces of custom coffee blender cabinet are slimy and dirty.

o Observed cooking equipment in the front preparation area, with encrusted grease and soil accumulation.

o Observed counter/table tops with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces.

o Observed food splatter, crumbs, debris and dirt on most surfaces in the front area of the food facility.

o Non-food contact surfaces including but not limited to equipment handles, tray carts, rolling cart, storage shelving, equipment exterior/interior surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

o Observed ice bucket stored uncovered or not inverted.

o Filthy broom without handle stored on handwash sink faucet/spigot fixture.

o Trash receptacles used inside the food facility extremely soiled, dirty, sticky and attracting insects.

o A working container of Spic and Span cleaner was stored on the same shelf with food and single service articles in the front counter area.

o Single use plastic cups without handles being used as dispensing utensils observed stored in direct contact with foods in bulk storage containers.

o Scoop being stored in the ice hopper with handle touching and/or buried beneath the ice.

o In use long handled spoons stored between uses in a food pan that is not clean to site and touch.

o Uncovered waste receptacle located directly beside trays of bagels that are not covered or protected from potential contamination from waste disposal.

o Waste not being removed from inside the food facility at an appropriate frequency as evidenced by overflowing waste can in employee toilet room.

o Ceiling vents directly over ice machine observed to have heavy accumulation of static dust.

Starlight Diner, 1177 Carlisle St., Hanover

Inspected Sept. 1

o Observed raw, unfinished wood planks and cardboard used under shelf in walk-in refrigerator.

o Inside of "Alto-Shaam" observed to be dirty and is in need of cleaning.

o Inside of fryers observed with an excessive accumulation of grease residue and are in need of cleaning.

o Floor in walk-in refrigerator and walk-in freezer observed to be dirty and in need of cleaning.

o Stove shelf above back stove observed to be dirty and in need of cleaning.

o Right prep unit gaskets observed with an accumulation of debris and residue and are in need of cleaning.

o 1-bay, 2-bay, and 3-bay sinks do not have an adequate air gap of at least 1 inch, between the water supply and flood rim of the sink.

o Outside waste receptacle lids observed to be left open.

o Caulking around "Cleveland" boiler observed to be peeling and is in need of repair.

o Deli slicer cracked on food contact surface and is in need of repair or replacement.

o Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in refrigerator , is not being date marked.

o Plumbing system not maintained in good repair; observed faucet leaking at the 1-bay sink.

o Outside waste handling storage area was extremely dirty, sticky, and is in need of cleaning.

o Insect control devices, fly strips, located throughout kitchen and storage areas, with potential to contaminate food, equipment, and / or utensils.

o Observed about 6 drain fly-like insects in dry storage area of food facility.

o Floor throughout food facility is extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning.

o The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

o Observed celery, a ready to eat food item, stored next to raw meat in left prep unit. Observed lasagna, a ready to eat food item, stored next to raw meat in right prep unit.

o Observed tongs stored on garbage can in cooking area of food facility. (COS)

o Bread stored in dry storage area of food facility, uncovered and not protected from contamination.

o Observed food stored directly on the floor in walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.

o Can opener blade, deli slicer, milkshake machine, underside of front stove shelf, juice dispensers, and heat lamps, food contact surfaces, were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch.

o Observed pans stored in dry storage with food debris and residue and are in need of cleaning.

o Observed labels left on clean food containers and are in need of cleaning.

o Observed soup bowls stored with food debris and residue and are in need of cleaning.

o Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the front area of kitchen.

o Ceiling tiles missing in the warewash area, and need replaced.

o Wall, to the right of the walk-in cooler door, observed to be damaged and in need of repair.

IN COMPLIANCE

Inspected Sept. 1

Ginmiya, Springettsbury Township (Follow-up inspection from Aug 13, when it was out of compliance)

Out Door Country Club, Manchester Township (Follow-up inspection from July 28, when it was out of compliance)

Inspected Aug. 31

Alfredo’s Pizza II, Hanover

Jim Mack’s Ice Cream, Hellam Township

Rite Aid, Hopewell Township

Inspected Aug. 29

Mi Casita Cafe, York City

Paddy’s Seafood, Dallastown

Inspected Aug. 28

Becky’s Kitchen, Lower Windsor Township

Inspected Aug. 27

Krua Thai Cafe, LLC, Dallastown

Broadway Subshop & Deli, Red Lion

Big Jim’s Seafood House, Springettsbury Township

Square Bean Coffee House, Franklintown

Porky’s Place BBQ Catering, Hellam Township

Route 30 Seafood, Hellam Township

Sunflowers & Smiles Consignment, Red Lion

Inspected Aug. 26

Brian’s Best BBQ, Lower Windsor Township

Dover Area High School, Dover Township

Friendship Fire Co., Hallam

Inspected Aug. 25

Big Dipper’s Ice Cream, West Manheim Township

Bob’s Sno-Balls, Paradise Township

Eden Garden Fruit Farm, Washington Township

Pleasant Hill Volunteer Fire Company, West Manheim Township

TapHouse 6, Penn Township

Inspected Aug. 24

B-Street Subs, Hanover

El Ranchito, Hanover

Hanover Foods National Warehouse, Penn Township

Subway at Walmart, Hanover

Thunder Ridge Vineyards LLC, Heidelberg Township

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.